Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.57 and a 200 day moving average of $318.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

