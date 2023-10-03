Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 31.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,918,929 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $653,530,000 after purchasing an additional 457,669 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 162,205 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Microsoft by 18.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,365 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.57 and its 200-day moving average is $318.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

