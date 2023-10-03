Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.57 and a 200 day moving average of $318.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

