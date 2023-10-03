Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.