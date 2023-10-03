Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

