Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.67

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $13.28. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 59,214 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.