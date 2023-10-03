Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $115.88 on Monday. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.