Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on Block (NYSE:SQ)

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.81.

NYSE:SQ opened at $43.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. Block has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Block will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $306,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $306,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,254 shares of company stock worth $1,381,562 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

