Moon River Studios (OTCMKTS:MDNT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moon River Studios, Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Moon River Studios shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,549,800 shares trading hands.
Moon River Studios Trading Up ∞
About Moon River Studios
Moon River Studios, Inc, formerly Medient Studios Inc, operates a film production facility. FONU2, Inc operates under the name Moon River Studios. Moon River Studios is a film studio, production and social commerce company. Moon River Studios is engaged in the development of an approximately 1,560 acre film studio complex in Effingham County, Georgia.
