MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $57.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,439,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

