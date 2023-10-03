Morgan Stanley Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $358.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $358.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $375.90.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $403.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $250.38 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.