Morgan Stanley Cuts Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $16.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartland Express

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 5,163 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 14,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 171,366 shares of company stock worth $2,550,600. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.