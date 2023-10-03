Morgan Stanley Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $236.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $224.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.90 and its 200 day moving average is $217.07.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

