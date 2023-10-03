Morgan Stanley Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $113.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

