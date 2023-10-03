Morgan Stanley Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $75.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

