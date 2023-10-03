Morgan Stanley Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $25.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

