Morgan Stanley Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.25 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

Coty Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coty by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,933,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,473 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

