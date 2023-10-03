Morgan Stanley Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $51.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

