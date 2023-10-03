Morgan Stanley Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $10.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULCC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.96.

ULCC opened at $4.57 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Frontier Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

