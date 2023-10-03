Morgan Stanley Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.58.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $76.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

