Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 78.28%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

