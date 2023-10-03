Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.8 %

COOP stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,356,900. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.