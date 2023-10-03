MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRC. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 984,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MRC Global by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the period.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

