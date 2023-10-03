M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.69.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $122.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

