Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after purchasing an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.8% in the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

NDAQ opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

