National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $55,826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $21,037,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 579,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 262,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.