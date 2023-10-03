NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in NatWest Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in NatWest Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

