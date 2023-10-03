nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.08.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in nCino by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

