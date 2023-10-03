nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.08.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,340,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $177,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,768,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,017.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684 in the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

