NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after acquiring an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,540,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,821,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,047,000 after acquiring an additional 354,026 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,252,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,294,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 263,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NCR Stock Performance

NYSE:NCR opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

