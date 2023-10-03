Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.4 %

MARA stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 5.15.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 43,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 616.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

