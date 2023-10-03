Needham & Company LLC Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $25.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.35.

ZI opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after buying an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,016,000 after buying an additional 2,625,780 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

