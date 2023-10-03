New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,600 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valaris were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valaris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valaris Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

