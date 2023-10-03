New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.46 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.