New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,000 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in United Bankshares by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 263,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

