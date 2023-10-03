New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 500 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $149.76 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.12.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.37%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

