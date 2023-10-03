New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 500 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.