New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 5,200 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

