New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 700 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

VC opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $105.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.36.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

