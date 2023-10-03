New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $332.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.61 and a 200 day moving average of $298.29. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

