New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

