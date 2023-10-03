New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after buying an additional 212,269 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,069,000 after buying an additional 1,053,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

