New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

