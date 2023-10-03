New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,000 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Belden were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

