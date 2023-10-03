New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,100 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,406.2% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 424,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 395,924 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 350,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 88,815 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.65.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

