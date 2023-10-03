New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,600 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.