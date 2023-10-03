New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teradyne by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,434. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.87.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

