New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,327,000 after buying an additional 239,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,739,000 after buying an additional 209,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after buying an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Garmin Company Profile

