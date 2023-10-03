New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.