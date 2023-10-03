New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

